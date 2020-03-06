1.1999 Chevy Suburban $3,000 443-523-5741
2.Silkie and Serama Roosters, Hand fed, raised from the egg, LF old 6ft stockade fence or large dog pen 757-894-6561
3.2 men’s 1 women’s winter coats 757-854-0832
4.757-710-1025 Several pairs of men’s dress pants 38-40 waist $3 a pair, men’s dress shirts XL $3 apiece, 3 pairs of mint green 72in curtain handles
5.LF automatic work truck/van for reasonable price 410-422-8973
6.Brown chicken eggs $3 a dozen 665-6279
7.1999 Dodge Intrepid in very good condition, full size bathroom cabinet w/ face bowl and faucet, heavy duty flatbed trailer w/ double wheels 350-1972
8.LF 22in cut push mower for reasonable price 757-693-1838
9.Set of Corvette C5 Z06 chrome wheels 443-871-5211
10.Early 1800’s books 710-1489
11.2005 Pontiac GT 130,000 original miles, AC, Heat, cruise control, sun roof $2,500 obo 757-710-6149