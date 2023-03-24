1.Mini fridge, $20. Small GE chest freezer, $50. Call 757-442-2465

2. Front load washing machine, Kenmore, asking $400. 757-709-1522

3. 3 tires, 235R7016, in pretty good shape, $100 for all 3. 757-678-6250

4. Looking for a 3-point hitch attached finish mower for compact tractor, 54 to 60 inch wide would be optimum. Equal to Woods RM60 with PTO. Please call and leave message of price and location with call back number. 1-980-264-2266

5. Looking for a nice pistol prefer a .38, .357 .45. Walk behind self propelled bush cutter bushhog. I have some items in my house and in buildings outside I want to get rid of. Call for info. 757-387-7506

6. Looking for a cheap priced goat. Brown Chinese goose pair, 2yr old, up for trade. 1-757-710-3192

7. 1 Acres of Land for sale in the Trehernville area. 400 Turbo-Hydromatic Transmission for sale. 1-757-678-6910

8. Soft TriFold Tonneau Cover for 2019 Dodge Ram 5’7″ bed. Like New $425.00 OBO. 1-757-710-9036

9. LF a washing machine in good running condition. Also LF a recliner chair in good working condition. Call 757-693-0720

10. 97 Firebird v8 auto runs and drives needs a lot of work, $2,800. 1-443-523-5741

11. Power recliner lift chair. Teeter inversion table, good condition. Pool filter for above ground pool. 410-422-1850

12. Wood and metal headboard for queen-sized bed, $25. 1-757-694-1378

13. LF free gift card to McDonalds or Pizza Hut. 757-678-3913

14. Exercise bike, screen with stats, $100. 4 steel animal kennels, $10 apiece. 1-757-990-5262

15. LF 1-2 jack of all trades guys to help finish work on self renovation. 609-658-3777 ask for Gary