1. Selling a table and two chairs, $18. 757-709-2521

2. Cyclone rake command pro, sucks up leaves, $450, like brand new. 2 tool boxes for back of a truck, $250 for pair. 757-678-3520

3. Sofa and loveseat for $125 OBO, excellent condition. 757-469-4529

4. 4 c-clamps, $10. Womens jewelry, rings, necklaces, bracelets, broaches, loose jewelry, affordable. Mens leather sandals, Izod, 11Ds, dark brown, memory foam insoles, never worn, still in box, $12. 757-854-8251

5. Sofa for sale, cream colored, nice, folds out to a full size bed, made by Sealy, very comfortable, lightly used, paid $1,000, asking $100. 757-665-4932

6. 2002 Chevy Blazer, 2 door, selling for parts, $800. 757-350-9132

7. Used restaurant equipment: stainless steel tables, deli meat slicer, small appliances. 610-719-7244 in Cheriton

8. LF wooden shelf unit, between 3-4 foot wide, 12 inches deep, up to 6 feet tall, sturdy. Call 757-710-1477

9. 12 foot sit on top kayak, from Dicks Sporting Goods, Field and Stream model, with paddle, $250 OBO. 757-990-9136 around Atlantic

10. 27 Foot Heavy Duty Construction/Logging Chain, asking $25. Donut Spare Tire On Rim will fit General Motors Minivans 2000 – 2005. Asking $25. Full Length Strapless Prom/Evening Gown, it is Lilac in color size 16. This dress has never been worn and still has the original tags. Asking $100. Will provide pictures if interested. For more information call 757-894-6055

11. Looking for gently used bread machine. Preference in Accomack County. 757-387-0119

12. LF a out building, will consider most any size in good condition, but prefer a large one. 757-824-3021

13. Selling three Ironman tires, size 225/60R17. They are near new, with only a couple of hundred miles on them. $40 each or all three for $100. Near Cape Charles, but can meet anywhere from the CBBT to the Onley Wal-Mart. Text is best. 757-442-6116

14. LF baby swing in good condition to be donated. LF older model color TV to be donated. 757-694-8324

15. 20 foot pontoon boat for sale with a 25 HP Yamaha engine, $2,500. 757-894-8118

16. Whole house fan, been in storage a while but does work, $50. 757-414-1204 in Locustville

17. 2004 G35 Infiniti, 5 speed, selling the car, $5,000 OBO. 757-709-2871 in Accomac

18. 1950’s Ford 8N tractor with 5 foot finish mower for $1,500.00 in good working condition. 757-678-2663

19. 2 Vintage Cedar Wardrobes – over 6 feet tall. $150 for each or best offer. Call 757-414-1393 for more information

20. LF an upright freezer for under $150 also. LF a loader bucket under 60 inches wide that will mount to the front of an 4wheeler or ATV at a reasonable price. 757-710-3749

21. Camper shell for a 6.5 foot truck bed, $75 OBO. Tool box for black vniyl for pickup truck, $60 OBO. 757-331-1911

.