1.Home theatre enthusiast’s Onkyo 7.2 Dolby Atmos AV receiver, Optima HD 142x1080p Projector w/ 2D & 3D capabilities, Pair of BicAmerica 6.5in bookshelf speakers, extra speakers and cables, all for $800 757-710-9203

2.Craftsman table saw $50, Shopmaster bandsaw $100 757-693-1450

3.8 Year old “Red-Nose” pitbull 757-505-6720 (ask for Pam)

4.3 used trailer tires (without rims) size ST175-80D-13, 1 has a leak, good tread $75, New 5G phone $25, 2 used Perko rail mount rod holders $40 985-498-6860

5.Cub Cadet tractor, includes front end loader and bucket $15,000 obo 757-678-7884

6.LF unwanted cars and trucks, running or not, must be complete 609-780-4960

7.LF raw goat or cow milk, LF cow manure, LF real good topsoil 845-500-6855

8.2 month old Pitbull puppy in need of a loving new home 757-710-3192

9.2 tv stands w/ glass shelves $25 apiece 757-710-4680

10.Gas stove, 600~ beanie babies 757-824-5467

11.Small apartment sized Whirlpool refrigerator $100 845-282-3485 located on Wallops Island

12.Old Dachshund Z-cars, motors were running, bodies not in great shape 757-693-0626

13.Dining set (large pedestal table w/ 4 chairs, 2 of which are captains chairs) $75, FREE old-school house speakers, Old 24in. tube TV FREE 757-660-3324

14.LF part time help Thursday-Saturday doing work around the house 609-658-3777

15.LF burn barrels, LF old CDs 757-376-0650

16.LF spare 235-75-15 5 lug rim for a 2000 Ford Ranger pickup, LF tires 410-422-8973

17.LF scooters, running or not 757-709-8482

18.LF 30in microwave, black or white 757-665-6306

19.4 standing shelves w/ mirrors, Bar set w/ 2 stools, Vanity 757-894-2045

20.Cherry wood Desk w/ 4 drawers $75, 757-787-1033