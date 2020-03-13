1.2008 Chevy Malibu car body $300 757-894-0379
2.2008 Pontiac G6, low miles $1,600 cash obo, 0turn simplicity grass cutter in very good condition $1,800 cash 757-709-8256
3.Sofa and loveseat $125 757-469-4529
4.Chrome plated air horn w/ hose and mounting bracket $20 brand new, power ladder, holds 400lbs $900 710-7146
5.709-8195 40ft aluminum extension ladder
6.4 adjustable C-clamps $10 for all 4, pair of men’s sandals w/ straps, brand new in box Izod size 11D $15, paper mache easter rabbit $8 854-8251
7.LF sofa or loveseat either black, white or zebra print 757-377-4162
8.Lawnmower 42in cut $300 757-387-9200 call after 4 pm
9.1998 Toyota Corolla 4 door white, runs great, ac and heat, needs brake pads $550 cash 757-894-6319
10.4 pocket sized Bibles published before the Civil War, LF parts for a 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 757-710-1489
11.Old steamers trunk $100, carpenters tool chest, LF nice shotgun or high caliber pistol 387-7506
12.Honda generator 11,000Kw $1,500 757-442-7684
13.1994 Rollmaster 710-7326
14.7in Daymaker light for a Harley Davidson $400 443-783-2020
15.694-8324 LF baby swing for reasonable price