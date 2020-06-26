1.Furnished room w/ full private bathroom for rent on outskirts of Pocomoke City, MD 443-735-1633

2.LF long haired kitten 757-894-9701

3.2 47in flatscreen Visio TVs $100 each, dresser $25, 3 piece sofa set in excellent condition $250 757-678-7483

4.Gas stove w/ tank, refrigerator 757-709-5671

5.LF 42in. cut riding mower, preferably Craftsman or Cub Cadet, LF Men’s extra large or 17.5in. neck shortsleeve dress shirts, must be solid colors 999-0083

6.2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee, fully loaded with a 5.7 Hemi engine, 4wd, good condition $3,200 obo 757-710-2192

7.LF apartment 709-0271

8.Browning 12 gauge semi-auto shotgun $800 firm, antique interior and exterior doors, antique water feeders for chickens $25 each 607-437-4782

9.Partial roll of welded wire fence $35 732-245-9374

10.2 dressers and a bed, dog kennel 824-5389

11.30-35 pairs of Women’s shoes $3 a pair, 2 adjustable ironing boards $5 apiece, various pieces of women’s jewelry 694-7012

12.Windows $100 678-2244

13.LF refrigerator and electric stove 757-894-6053

14.LF Licensed contractor 757-414-3780

15.Set of brand new 100% tread tires 265-60-20’s $250, various yard trimming equipment, 7 men’s dress suits $50 each 757-710-1490

16.Free queen size mattress and box spring, in good condition 757-414-1204

17.LF scaffolding 970-744-0822