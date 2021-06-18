1.5,000 BTU AC, works great $40, 10k BTU AC, works great $80, generator in great condition $350 obo 757-678-6834

2.LF somebody to help clean gutters, LF somebody to paint a garage roof w/ aluminum roof coating, materials will be supplied 757-894-3863

3.2005 Toyota Camry, runs & drives $1,200 443-523-5741

4.2 Female goats for sale as pets to a good home, should NOT be separated $100, LF fixed male goat 757-710-3192

5.Equalizer weight distribution hitch, like new, complete w/ setup and ball, anti-friction pads, and hardware $399 757-678-2305

6.Sheetrock/Wallpaper Tools, boating equipment, Elvis Presley Memorabilia 757-414-0429

7.LF aluminum flag pole, LF swimming pool 757-999-0083

8.LF camcorder & laptop 757-448-7488

9.LF junk appliances and scrap metal, 2 bags of Ready Mix 678-2566

10.47 Laying chickens 757-999-4143

11.FREE Whirlpool Refrigerator 757-630-1995

12.boat trailer Winch, LF battery charger for 18volt Black & Decker 757-894-3196

13.FREE Upright piano 402-350-6407

14.824-0046 FREE pool ladder, 8hp Johnson 2 stroke

15.Railroad conductor pocketwatch, model 1883, produced in 1907, willing to trade, 800 sports cards $75, 4 propane tanks Blue Rhino $60 757-665-4594

16.LF air compressor w/ nail gun 757-709-3335

17.John Deere 54in 0 turn, $3,900 757-824-3021

18.Mahogany bedroom set, corner wall unit, bookcase 787-2562

19.LF transmission for a 2006 Ford Taurus SEL, automatic, either V6 or V8, LF automatic vehicle for reasonable price, LF place to rent between Princess Anne & Pocomoke, Maryland 410-422-8973

20.757-710-5238 FREE 3 Large camper trailers good for parts or scrap, LF yard work help in the Melfa area, LF Rottweiler puppy, preferably male, will be an indoor dog

21.goats to rehome 710-3192