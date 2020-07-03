1.54in. John Deere 0turn fastrack $2,000 obo, full size truck tool box, no key $50 757-350-5873
2.Bimini Top for 19-8 Carolina Skiff, blue in color, very good condition $125, aluminum picnic table $200 obo 787-8087
3.LF 3 bed home in Accomac county 757-442-2849
4.LF NetGear internet router 999-0083
5.1999 Ford Taurus, minor cosmetic damage $1,200 firm 757-710-4407-
6.1969 Plymouth Satellite Sport 383 $20,500 serious inquiries only 443-523-5741
7.Craftsman 42in deck riding mower, automatic 757-787-7969
8.2 TVs, 32in flatscreen w/ remote $80 and 19in tv, no remote 757-709-4927
9.4 new tires 185-65-15 $200 obo, deli style meat slicer $100 757-678-6834
10.Small generator “tailgater” 6.5 amps, 2 cycle, works fine $135, LF window ac unit 757-526-6444
11.Flatbed utility trailer w/ double wheels, 1982 Lincoln Continental, string beans 350-1972
12.65 Tent pegs $6 per dozen 787-7268
13.LF someone to clean gutters 665-4865
14.Central AC unit 710-2677
15.Queen size head and foot board, 2 burn barrels, DVD player 894-2045
16.757-824-0046 LF boat bump trailer
17.LF poodle mix puppy or Shih-tzu mix puppy 410-968-1256
18.Bunk beds in very good condition 757-709-2500
19.LF 5-6ft swimming pool in good condition 665-5335