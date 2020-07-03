1.54in. John Deere 0turn fastrack $2,000 obo, full size truck tool box, no key $50 757-350-5873

2.Bimini Top for 19-8 Carolina Skiff, blue in color, very good condition $125, aluminum picnic table $200 obo 787-8087

3.LF 3 bed home in Accomac county 757-442-2849

4.LF NetGear internet router 999-0083

5.1999 Ford Taurus, minor cosmetic damage $1,200 firm 757-710-4407-

6.1969 Plymouth Satellite Sport 383 $20,500 serious inquiries only 443-523-5741

7.Craftsman 42in deck riding mower, automatic 757-787-7969

8.2 TVs, 32in flatscreen w/ remote $80 and 19in tv, no remote 757-709-4927

9.4 new tires 185-65-15 $200 obo, deli style meat slicer $100 757-678-6834

10.Small generator “tailgater” 6.5 amps, 2 cycle, works fine $135, LF window ac unit 757-526-6444

11.Flatbed utility trailer w/ double wheels, 1982 Lincoln Continental, string beans 350-1972

12.65 Tent pegs $6 per dozen 787-7268

13.LF someone to clean gutters 665-4865

14.Central AC unit 710-2677

15.Queen size head and foot board, 2 burn barrels, DVD player 894-2045

16.757-824-0046 LF boat bump trailer

17.LF poodle mix puppy or Shih-tzu mix puppy 410-968-1256

18.Bunk beds in very good condition 757-709-2500

19.LF 5-6ft swimming pool in good condition 665-5335

 

