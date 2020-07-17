1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call from 8 AM to 10:30 AM

2.Craftsman lawn mower w/ 42in cut, Troybuilt 0 turn mower w/ 50in cut 757-331-1911

3.3 piece living room set (sofa, love seat, and matching chair) $250, 2 Fouton sofas in great shape $75 each, 2 bar stools w/ backs $20 each 757-678-7483

4.LF Refrigerator 894-9591

5.LF DSL WiFi modem 999-0083

6.Tires and rims 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee 265-60-18 $300 919-223-3078

7.757-331-2598 Color tv, upright vacuum, house phone, LF sofa

8.7ft Rhino bush hog for tractor $3,000, 12gauge browning A5 semi auto shotgun $800, interior and exterior doors of various sizes 607-437-4782

9.1996 Fully loaded Ford pickup, runs good, looks good $1,700 obo, short body fully loaded 2002 Dodge Ram SLT pickup $3,800 obo 302-519-1311

10.LF 185-75-14 tires in good condition, LF somebody to rebuild a carburetor or has a carburetor for a small pickup, LF headlight for a 1996 Mercury Cougar XR7 410-422-8973

11.Free kittens to a good home both long and short hair 894-9696

12.Numerous bags of red mulch 757-787-7969

13.275 gal oil tank $75, end tables $25, 2 large microwaves $25 each 442-1309

14.Large wood stove, brand new $500 665-4415

15.Mattress for single bed $10, 3 tin roosters, hand painted $7, old cast iron meat grinder w/ 2 different heads $10 694-7012

16.House for rent in Parksley 4 bed 2 bath, open front porch $1,000 a month 757-442-2574 call after 4 PM