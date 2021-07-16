1.1996 4.3 liter V6 engine $300, 1996 Suzuki Sidekick, $1,500, call for details 757-693-1450

2.2018 Troybilt pressure washer w/ Briggs & Stratton Motor, like new, only used a few times, recently serviced $250 obo 757-710-0760

3.Full size bed, like new, mattress, box spring, bed frame included, free if you pick up by Saturday, July 17th 770-713-2616

4.Women’s Cliffs by White Mountain Sandals, triple strap over front of sandal, size 8, comfort sole, new w/ tags $20 757-787-7351

5.Heavy duty utility trailer, 11ft by 6ft in good shape $1,800 obo 757-678-6465

6.Grandmother’s Clock & 2 piece China cabinet 757-331-1681 call anytime

7.Norditrack stationary bike in excellent condition $125 obo 757-387-0378

8.Baby chicks to a good home 757-710-3192

9.302-519-1311 2004 Chevy Silverado, fully loaded, 2wd $3,900 obo, LF place to rent between Delaware and Virginia ASAP, cheap as possible

10.Dart board, knee scooter, several packs of dog food 757-894-2045

11.7×7 baseball practice net, ride-em-al’s horse toy, like new $150, LF plumber to fix a sink for a reasonable price 443-880-1331

12.LF full size aluminum tool box for a Ford F-150 pickup 757-894-3742

13.hand truck w/ pneumatic wheels in nice condition $25 757-665-4932

14.2003 Dodge Ram utility van, fully loaded, will run, clear title, $1,000 cash, AM/FM 8 track tape deck w/ misc. 8 track tapes $30 757-710-1489

15.13-14 long & short sleeve t-shirts size 3-4x 757-919-0001

16.LF somebody w/ a bush-hog to help with tall grass 757-854-3978

17.1998 Chevy Extended cab pickup $2,800, savage bolt action 270 rifle, LF twin bed frame 757-709-4362

18.2012 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle $7,500 757-710-6119

19.hospital bed w/ mattress, hoyer to help w/ mobility, net included 410-251-2533