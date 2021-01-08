1.Straight Talk cell phone, $40, brand new. 757-709-2521

2. Salt treated lumber for sale. LF junk appliances or scrap metal, will come pick up for free. 757-678-2566

3. For Sale: Working 10 inch Skil Table Saw, Model 3400-Type 2, Comes complete with Owner’s Operating Guide, Rip Fence, Miter Gauge, and Stand. Used very little, Asking $80. Call 757-387-7530 or 757-442-7029

4. ISO black dress pants anywhere from size 36×32 to 40×32 depending on brand, need ASAP. 757-710-3749

5. Hunter ceiling fan with light and remote $25. 757-695-0402

6. Free Double size Mattress, 10 yrs old clean, Cape Charles, must pick up. 410-302-5059

7. LF used boat, aluminum or fiberglass, 16-22 feet, V hull, in good shape, late model. 757-678-5256

8. Nice TV, $25. Brand new house telephone, $20. Vacuum cleaner, $20. Everything for $45. 757-331-2598

9. Yamaha Jetski, 2016, 12 hours on it, always out of the water and covered, looks new, runs like new, check blue book and will work out price, includes life jackets and anchor. 757-710-1174

10. Looking for a running or not Honda 3 wheeler. 757-442-4605

11. 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue runs and drives, heat ac 157k miles, $1,500 OBO. 1999 Ford explorer runs drive heat AC 175k miles, $1,800 OBO. Generator 6250 starting watts 5000 running watts, low hrs runs great, $400 OBO. 757-350-5873

12. one, Orange Tiger male kitten – Gold eye color and one, Multi-colored female calico, both 6 months, fixed, 1st year rabies shot, 1st worming, very sweet personalities, eat well. Trusting enough to be held on their back, in your arms. Will make good house cats or inside/outside cats. Please Text “KITTEN” to 757-710-1778

13. LF a 2-3 rental that allows pets price range 500-600 Parksley to Exmore area. Please text 757-709-8868

14. Electric lift chair. Only used for 4 months in like new condition. Signature Design by Ashley. Brown in color, $500. 757-710-1761

15. Factory made 4×8 utility trailer, no title, needs some TLC. LF old decoys from Chincoteague and Willis Wharf. Crock, blue cobalt. 757-387-7506

16. Dale Earnhardt Sr die cast for sale. Call for more info. Can send pictures upon request. 410-430-0476

17. Old Magnavox TV, works fine, heavy, not a flat screen, free to good home. LF a pontoon or two to put under a pontoon boat. In Parksley 757-710-8230

18. LF cheap truck or van. LF chest freezer. 410-422-8973

19. 6 seater kitchen table, light color wood, $150. Antique dishes, various styles, make offer. 757-894-0475

20. Ghostbusters Pocomoke: patches for sale to pay for an antique ambulance. 2 patches 6×6 with ghost busters logo with moose, $10 a piece, brigade patch with American flag, $10. 410-271-9768

21. LF older refrigerator to buy for a garage. 757-894-8118

22. LF: dump truck to transport crushed concrete from Tasley to Mappsville for senior citizen. Not much money to pay. 757-854-4743

23 . Round bale holder $40. 100 gal. gas tank & 50 gal. 1 with a pump 2 for $50. Trash compactor $30. Call 757-824-4555

24. Washer and dryer, work very well, not brand new, electric, $150 for the pair. 908-500-6376 in Pungoteague

25. LF vintage video game consoles. 757-709-0509

26. LF washing machine. 757-894-9204

.