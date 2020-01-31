1.19ft Bayline Center Console boat w/ 115hp motor $150 710-7984

2.LF 1-2 tickets to the Moose Lodge function in Belle Haven this weekend 787-8087

3.LF place to rent within price range of $500-$600 monthly in the Onancock-Parksley area 757-387-0217

4.32in Element HD TV $60, unlocked android phone $25 443-855-2848

5.Miller oil furnace, works well, very good condition $350 obo 757-694-8649

6.1930 Kitchen woodstove $50, text only 709-8491

7:1 ticket for ESCC Oyster roast 1/31/20 $50 540-816-9800

8.2010 Chrysler Town & Country Touring, 7 passenger 757-336-3377

9.Microwave $10 757-695-0402

10.15.3cuft chest type freezer $85, gas wall furnace 5,500btu $150 757-665-5914

11.Vintage collection of 13 duck stamps circa 1980’s-2006, 1968 Remington catalogue, 1968 Winchester catalogue $90 757-694-5660

12.250gal oil tank on stand $50 757-350-0056

13.Table set, White, w/ roll away chairs $40 obo, carry-around toolbox $40 obo, LF cheap as possible work truck 302-519-1311

14.2009 Dodge Pickup 6.7 Cummings Diesel engine, 8ft bed with camper shell $18,200 757-442-3974

15.1997 GMC Yukon $500 obo, needs power steering pump and brake pads 757-894-6375

16.2002 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer edition, 760watt bass amp for a vehicle $50 757-710-3749

17.Series of pennies, Indian head pennies 1900-1909, wheat pennies 1909-1958, engraved 1909 Wheat pennies 442-4252

18.Roughly 18 acres of farm land, 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300E $700 obo 787-7677

19.1993 Dodge Dakota V8, 4×4, automatic $1,250, large wood stove $375, GE microwave w/ hardware mount kit $150 443-235-3597

20.Black 1999 Toyota 4 cylinder 757-710-4407

21.Coveralls suit 5x, 20gal air compressor 894-1521

22.2000 Ford F-150 pickup, automatic, new tires, 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee, no title $300, 270 Remington rifle $300 obo 757-894-6319

23.2 burn barrels, DVD player, queen size head and foot board 824-6295

24.275gal fuel oil tank $100, pick up only 757-787-2812