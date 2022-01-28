1.23,000btu Kerosene heater, works, needs wick $60 obo 757-990-9248
2.FREE 100 year old Upright piano w/ bench, painted cream, in excellent condition 804-937-9733
3.Set of 4 Firestone truck tires size LT245-70-r17, $200 obo 757-387-7174
4.LF claw feet for an old bath tub 757-442-9702
5.LF 6×12 enclosed trailer 757-709-4287
6.302-519-1311 LF full size work truck as cheap as possible, pictures would be appreciated
7.LF kerosene stove 757-607-7612
8.American Flyer sled 757-442-7183
9.LF square kerosene heater 757-387-2114
10.18 acres of prime farm land 757-787-7677
11.36 8x8x16in. solid concrete blocks & 41 concrete masonry blocks, $1 each 757-442-7029
12.1968 Ford 3000 tractor $2,500 757-709-8480
13.LF 2 kerosene heaters 757-993-0156 call anytime