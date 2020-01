1.LF shed space for rent anywhere between Painter & Machipungo 757-442-8128

2.Mr. Coffee café barista $20, LF 20in by 9in toilet tank lid/cover 694-5660

3.1993 Ford F-250 extended cab truck $2,500 obo, 2008 Ford Explorer $3,500 obo 757-710-5947

4.2 fiberglass camper tops for a Chevy S10 or Ford Ranger $20 each, 7ft tall fiberglass sliding board w/ legs $20, LF brick mason 410-430-7128

5.Brand new steel bathtub $100 obo, 33in flatscreen tv $30, Canon color printer $30 obo 787-7427

6.42in Panasonic flatscreen plasma tv w/ manual $125, Stereo Receiver w/ 5 speakers and subwoofer, Craftsman radial arm saw $75 442-2465

7.High point flat top electric stove in excellent condition $200 709-8348

8.Bicycle Rollfast $10, wicker picnic basket $10, 2 pairs of women’s tennis $8 each 854-8251

9.1994 Ford Explorer, 5 speed Manual $750, LF someone who buys junk 757-694-7704

10.Sears upright frost free freezer $250 757-787-2453

11.Kencraft Challenger 206 Boat w/ motor and trailer, 2 antique outboards $200 for both 410-491-7337

12.Baby stroller by Graco, baby mattress brand new, baby bumpers for crib $100 obo for all items 757-894-4518

13.Nail guns from framing down to stapler, deep freezer, carpenter tools 710-0595

14.Full size Sunquest 16 bulb tanning bed $500 obo, Full size captains bed roughly 4 foot $250, white dresser set w/ silver handles 8 drawers w/ 2 smaller dressers to go with it $225 for all 443-880-1331

15.19hp cub cadet riding mower, LF junk appliances 757-678-2566

16.2000 Dodge Dakota fully loaded, ready to drive $1,200 obo, 2001 PT Cruiser, LF place to rent from a private owner in Maryland, preferably w/ yard space 410-422-8973