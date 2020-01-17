1.LF old heart pine floor board LS or joyces 757-787-3733
2.2003 Chevy Cavalier $800 obo 757-695-0402
3.2001 Dodge Dakota SLT club cab pickup 757-387-7401
4.LF part for a 1970-1978 Ford Tractor 2000-3000 757-442-5513
5.Head and footboard for queen bed, 2 burn barrels, DVD player 824-6295
6.1 bedroom trailer for rent in Atlantic, 1947 Ford for restoration 757-894-3742
7.Whirlpool fridge and stove in very good condition, heavy duty flatbed trailer, full size bathroom cabinet w/ bowl and faucet 350-1972
8.Coleman 2 burner camp stove, brand new $35, 4 burner range for home, needs to be cleaned $100, brass colored fireplace cover $60 709-9502
9.757-710-4603 2003 Kia Sorento for parts
10.1996 Ford F-150 in great condition 804-436-7350
11.1984 Chevy S10, doesn’t run $300 757-694-7708
12.1995 Jeep Wrangler 709-4362
13.Wood 757-710-1489
14.757-990-1929 10×16 barn shed $750 firm
15.1994 Ford Explorer $750, LF someone who buys junk 757-694-7704
16.2000 Dodge Dakota, V6 automatic, PT Cruiser 4 door automatic 4 cylinder 410-422-8973
17.House outside of Parksley for rent 442-2574
18.Pickup 410 757-710-4592
19.LF set of 4 tires 15in for Chevy Suburban, Lf farm tractor 678-6342
20.2003 Dodge Durango 757-709-9886 call anytime