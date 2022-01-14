1.FREE Used 275gal fuel/oil barrel, no stand, buyer picks up 757-894-8491

2.Female Guinea Pig in need of a loving home 757-710-3192

3.LF 40ft shipping container in good condition, must not have leaks 757-999-1664

4.Powermatic floor-model bandsaw, Oxy/Acetaline journeyman set, Honda powered airless sprayer 757-999-4140

5.Over 30 women’s tops, sizes 2x-3x, $6 each or 2 for $10 757-710-8835

6.24in. Mountain Bicycle $20, LF 20ft lengths of half-inch steel rebar, LF foundation bolts 410-430-7128

7.FREE 100 year old Upright piano w/ bench, painted cream, in excellent condition 804-937-9733

8.Set of 4 Firestone truck tires, size LT245-70-r17, $200 obo 757-387-7174

9.LF claw feet for an old bath tub 757-442-9702

10.Evinrude 30hp short shaft motor w/ tiller arm & stainless steel prop $425 obo, Wood furnace w/ over $1,300 worth of duct work, asking $1,250 obo, Brand new heavy duty 4in. Well auger w/ 33ft of extension pipe $350 obo 757-894-9230

11.LF portable CD player 757-709-4287

12.LF certified nursing assistant (must be 21, have a license, and clear criminal record) call or text 757-678-2672

13.LF 20ft tow trailer, LF tow dolley in good shape 757-709-0062

14.LOST Sway bar for a camper, red sticker, in Parksley, reward offered 757-665-6405

15.dining room table, solid oak, 6ft long, 6 chairs $100 obo, pictures available 845-282-3485

16.2 Chihuahuas male and female $50 757-710-6312

17.757-505-6211 LF pickup truck, preferably a 2000’s model

18.High School Yearbooks 1970 & 1973 Onancock, 1970 Central High year book 757-709-9761

19.Brand new Kerosene heater 757-387-2044

20.2 bedroom trailer for rent in Atlantic, no pets, no section 8 757-894-3742

21.2011 GMC Pickup, automatic, AC, regular cab 804-436-7350

22.LF 5 lug rim, 235-75-r15, for a 2000 Ford Ranger, LF reliable car 410-422-8973

23.dorm size refrigerator, like new, reasonably priced 757-787-7969

24.tire spreader $800, tire cage $50 757-678-3173

25.LazyBoy Couch, teal in color, matching chase and 2 pillows $450 obo, 5 truck tires 275-65-r20 $400 obo, Reebok 1000ZX elliptical machine $250 firm 757-710-1490