Swap Shop items from Friday, January 12, 2024

1. Round Kerosene stove, paid $150, too big for home, selling $100 OBO. 757-350-1782

2. Scaffolding and a garage full of tools. 410-430-7552 in Princess Anne

3. LF 3-4 bedroom place to rent, call to discuss prices. 757-678-3230

4. LF kitchen cabinets to buy or looking for someone who can build cabinets. Located on Franktown Road in Franktown. 757-505-6311

5. Kala ka-c concert size ukulele with gator soft case excellent condition, $50. 757-710-6779

6. Henry “GOLDEN BOY” 22 LR BRASS RECIEVER AS NEW, BEAUTIFUL…$525/OBO. MOSSBERG 410 PUMP SHOTGUN AS NEW CONDITION $425. TMH 12,000 WATT GENERATOR ELECTRIC START 16 HP Motor, Used 1 TIME.NEW CONDITION. Less than half price $675. 1-757-894-9230

7. Duck decoy table lamps. (2) 2.75″ thick walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at [email protected]. Used golf balls. $1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full. 1-302-430-4645

8. F/S: 1994 Seadoo jet ski and trailer. Ski needs work, it’s titled. Trailer is road ready but no title for it. Pictures available upon request please call or text 757-232-3612 Parksley area

9. Beautiful 3, 5, 7 year seasoned white oak, maple, cherry firewood, cut for a fireplace, loads for $150 – $200. Will send pictures and will deliver. Beautiful bottom of a china hutch, real 100% wood, heavy, beautiful highlights in wood, walnut color, $100, one door and four drawers. Nautillus electric treadmill, heavy duty, 6×3, folds up, LED read out of metrics, inclines & declines, includes fan. 757-710-1490

10. Turnip greens. Call 757-350-5036

11. Black refrigerator, $200, excellent condition. 757-678-3619

12. Rubber made cart, 19 inches wide 36 inches long, 4 inch wheels, mechanics use to put tools on, in perfect shape, paid $197, asking $75. 757-894-0823

13. LF 1-2 adult bike with child’s seat. LF outdoor furniture. 757-710-5426

14. 5 propane tanks, $11 apiece, short ones for a grill. Red bricks, 50 cents a piece, 100 or so in total. 757-442-5623

15. Furniture, vintage indoor antique, old wooden school desk with hole for ink well, farm table with drop sides, New England drop leaf table, butcher block 2×4, $300 for everything. 631-774-3739 in Painter

16. Antique vanity, 3 drawers. Big TV Cabinet. Bar set with two stools and other accessories. Call for prices. 757-894-2045

17. 2008 PT Cruiser, good condition, serious inquiries only, $4,500. 757-710-0914

18. Antique cameras. Aluminum Crutches. DVDs to trade. 757-414-0429

19. Sofa bed. 3 wheeled bicycle. 757-709-4584

20.15.5 HP Craftsman riding mower, 42″, runs great, asking $400. Cast iron bath tub and sinks, $75 apiece. 2 FS 38 curve handle weed trimmers, $100 apiece. 757-678-2566