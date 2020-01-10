1.2001 Dodge Dakota club cab pickup $3,200 obo 757-387-7401

2.2003 Chevy Cavalier $900 obo 757-695-0402

3.2008 Chevy Malibu $800 757-894-0379

4.2000 Mazda 626 $900 obo, 2004 Chrysler Sebring $2,000 obo, cub cadet snow blower $700 obo 757-350-5873

5.2007 Dodge Charger RT w/ sunroof 710-5080

6:Brand new brick heater 757-710-3876

7.1996 Ford F-150 4wd $4,500 firm, serious inquiries only 804-436-7350

8.2 pairs of women’s shoes sizes 6 and 11 respectively $8 apiece $15 for both, 2 quart Rival crock pot $10, 50+ bottles of fingernail polish $15 for all 854-8251

9.LF washing machine 894-5700

10.1946 Cadillac tail light, 2002 Chevy Pickup, 4 antique kitchen chairs 443-366-7231 call after 2 on Saturdays

11.Indian head pennies 1900-1909, 2009 Lincoln’s 200th Birthday pennies $5 a set 442-4252

12.Straight shaft Husqvarna and jet leaf blower 757-787-7969

13.757-710-5238 call after 5 Large case Diesel backhoe w/ 2 different sized digger buckets $10,500 cash, Miller oil furnace $300 cash, LF some 2in or various sizes of self piercing screws

14.2000 Dodge Dakota in excellent shape, runs good $1,500 obo, 2001 PT Cruiser 4door $1,300 obo, 2004 Hyundai Allantra, LF 2 bedroom trailer or house for rent in Maryland 410-422-8973

15.LF Bobby painting 710-9576

16.Ford F-150 665-4415

17.2004 D35 Infinity 5 speed $6,500 709-2871

18.LF 3 bedroom home in Accomac 757-854-8202 section 8 preferred

19.2 full size wooden beds and 1 coffee table 787-3571

20.LF book of musical compositions by Charles Selvig 254-727-4064