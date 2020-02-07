1.2008 Chevy Malibu $600, 6ft by 6ft piece of carpet $20, Protege luggage $25 757-894-0379

2.Large office desk 2ft by 5ft laminate $35, leather office chair $25, 2 recliners $50 757-824-4555

3.3 33in cut Snapper mowers and a 38in cut Husky for parts $125, serious inquiries only at 757-710-6720

4.1993 Dodge Dakota 4×4 $1,250, large wood stove w/ glass doors $375, GE microwave w/ mount $150 443-235-3597

5.1947 Cadillac, 2002 Pickup $1,500 443-366-7231

6.American girl and Journey dolls w/ accessories, Cabinet, Approx 3ft tall $60, dresser set w/ 3 good sized drawers and large mirror, 2 ceramic lamps $175 443-880-1331

7.1995 Cargo van $2,500 obo, bobcat grass cutter 442-5623

8.Commercial post hole digger $200, full size crib in excellent condition w/ mattress and changing table $175, 2002 5 speed dodge neon $1,800 obo 757-710-5600

9.Coveralls suit 5x, sawsall by Dewalt, air compressor 894-1521

10.2000 Dodge Dakota V6 $1,000 obo, LF work van, preferably no seats, LF parts of a 2004 Hyundai Allantra 410-422-8973

11.Convertible couch $40 710-7146

12.Dell 3 in 1 copier/printer/fax machine $100 firm, set of party bulbs 10in diameter, like new, Simplicity 38in cut riding mower $200 obo 757-710-1490