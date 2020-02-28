1.LF half acre building lot 757-854-8728
2.2005 Pontiac GT w/ AC, heat, sunroof, automatic $2,500 obo 757-710-6149
3.2 riding mowers 38in cut and 42in cut, table and 4 chairs 757-787-7969
4.Men’s walker 757-350-5616
5.LF goats 757-709-2504
6.LF Honda Civic hatchback, LF piece of land 757-387-7713
7.2 TV sets, storage container 757-787-7370
8.Heavy duty Hudson flatbed trailer 14x6ft, excellent condition $1,750 obo 757-710-3660
9.Washing machine, deep freezer 757-607-6001
10.Siding sheets 4×8 sheets 732-552-9423
11.28turn swisher log splitter, used 8 hours, $900 call after 6 665-4102
12.2 trailer rims 4 lug 12in $20 apiece 757-678-6250
13.Sofa and chair for Free 757-710-2254