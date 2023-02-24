1.4 desks for sale, come look make an offer, they are very nice. 757-787-2612

2. LF upright refrigerator. 410-708-2905, in Wachapreague, ask for Dave, will pick it up.

3. 97 Pontiac Trans am, v8, auto, rare paint, runs and drives, high miles, needs work, $3,900. 443-523-5741

4. 2 acres of land outside of Leemont, underground septic, electric permit, for sale, price reduced. 757-665-4325

5. 2008 Honda Odyssey minivan, excellent running condition, 188k, clear title $3500 OBO. 2008 Chrysler Town Country Touring Edition, ran excellent, van has some type of computer issue, 177k, was running up until issue accrued, best used for parts or fix. Clear title $1,000. 609-780-4960

6. Yaesu FT-101E Ham Transceiver with YC-601 Digital Display, YO-100 Monitor Scope, external Landliner/Speaker, Yaesu Stand Mike and Yaesu hand mike, $400 firm. Have a couple amplifiers for amateur radio as well. Will discuss price. Call 410-430-0476 if interested.

7. Looking for used treated lumber: 1 x 6’s, 2 x 6’s, and 4 x 4’s. Call or text 757-710-5943

8. 2 burn barrels. Drop cords. 757-787-7969

9. Park model home 12’x 34′, $7,000. 410-726-4589

10. Roll around cart, great for working on vehicles, Rubbermaid, 37 x 19 x 33, 4 castors, paid $245 new, bottom in enclosed, perfect, $100. Portable toolbox, stackable, 2 sections, 17x 12 x 12, bottom has wheels, brand new, $40. 757-894-0823

11. LF 2-3 bedroom house for rent in Accomack County. 757-710-4630

12. House for rent, furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, dining room, kitchen, $800 a month, in Gargatha, very secluded. 757-709-5960

13. LF piece of property of a house to buy. 757-387-7713

14. Dumb bells, fishing reels, crutches. 757-414-0429

15. Looking for someone to fix moped push mower 40 needs work black toolbox for pickup 60 call 709-0923

16. Looking for SUV Chevy blazar or equivalent. 1-757-710-1153

17. LF reasonably priced car. LF reasonably priced van. LF reasonably priced trailer to rent. 410-422-8973

18. Chair that pulls out into a small bed, wide enough for an average grown person, from a hospital, vinyl. Folding bed for sale. Come get the chair. 757-678-5360

19. 55 gallon plastic barrels for sale, $7 apiece. Fish nets, nylon stake nets. Regular nets. 410-968-2045 in Crisfield

20. Camper shell from a 1999 Dodge Dakota, 6.5 foot bed, $100. 757-894-9300

21. LF large planters, cast iron or concrete. LF concrete or metal bench. LF produce containers. LF green house benches. 980-264-2266 in Parksley

22. Set of 16 inch rims for a Dodge 1500, with tires, rims are in good shape, tires aren’t very good, $150 for all. 443-968-0623