1.New heavy duty stainless steel crab pot puller $1,900 firm 757-710-8645

2.Husqvarna 150BT backpack blower $150 757-442-8105

3.50hp Diesel Tractor, runs good, garage kept $6,000 obo 757-709-8651

4.LF front bucket for John Deere 310B backhoe 757-442-4363

5.LF someone that can take a lift from one van and place it another van 787-7542

6.Small, frost free upright freezer $200, fertilizer spreader, bench top drill press $50 709-4362

7.2010 Ford Edge SEL edition, pearl white in color, heated seats, Bluetooth, in excellent condition $6,000 firm 757-710-1490

8.Black walnuts in and out of shell, Husqvarna 42in cut mower, needs deck 757-894-3196

9.1994 Ford Explorer $650 obo, men’s 18 speed bike $30, 10 speed bike $20 757-694-7704

10.Whirlpool electric range w/ hood, bathroom cabinet w/ facebowl, heavy duty flatbed trailer w/ double wheels 350-1972