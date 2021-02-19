1.LF somebody to cut down a tree 709-4287

2.LF 1 bedroom apartment or 2 bedroom home 757-709-8887

3.LF small wheelchair, LF simple cell phone, LF somebody to do housekeeping chores 757-665-4601

4.4 17in XD rims, black in color, w/ 33in pro comps, 6 lug pattern $1,200 obo 757-710-0707

5.2 electric heaters $50 for both, willing to sell separately, LF old decoys, LF 357 or Colt 45 pistol and a Browning shotgun 757-387-7506

6.Duck decoy table lamp w/ walnut base $75 302-430-4645

7.LF reloading equipment and components for a shotgun or center fire (primers, powders, bullets, etc.) 443-944-1116

8.Old radiators for sale from working system 757-593-0382

9.21in. Sony tv (not a flatscreen), free for pickup in Onley area 757-787-7416

10.302-519-1311 LF full size used car trailer, as cheap as possible, LF place to rent, preferably house or apartment, LF work truck in running condition

11.Emisson stereo receiver w/ AM/FM 710-7146

12.275gal. plastic tanks w/ metal cage $20 apiece 757-894-9719

13.Small cast iron wood stove $75, LF used oil house heater in good working condition 757-695-0767

14.43in Visio flatscreen smart tv w/ vertical rolling stand, only used for 6 weeks 301-467-9522

15.LF lawn tractor in very good condition 894-5193