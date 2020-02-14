1.2006 Yamaha Scooter 50cc 2 stroke $200 709-9612

2.Brand new stainless steel 10in crab pot puller $1,900 firm 757-710-8645

3.LF 22LR or a 22 Magnum revolver 757-695-0402

4.Hoshizaki Counter refrigerated showcase $600 757-694-8625

5.Hospital bed w/ tray in excellent condition, motorized wheelchair $100 each 709-8705

6.Mobile Toolbox w/3 trays of various tools $40 obo, table set with chairs $40 obo, LF older or new truck in driveable 302-519-1311

7.824-3259 Outbuilding with various large Christmas decorations, 20in older model TV w/ VCR and DVD $35

8.Coleman 6000 watt generator $150 757-602-8099

9.LF goats 757-709-2504

10.Rascal mobility scooter $1,000 obo 443-871-5211

11.New and used nursing uniforms sizes 4x-5x, medical study books 757-678-6907

12.House scanner, DVD player, 2 burn barrels 824-6295

13.36 vinyl shudders in good shape for free 442-1222

14.Fully reconditioned 23ft roller boat trailer $1,900, 2 antique outboard motors, 1 runs, 12in Wood planer w/ stand $150 410-491-7337

15.Old clam baskets, LF nice shotgun or pistol 757-387-7506

16.1996 Ford F-150 in excellent condition, new tires $4,500 804-436-7350

17.2003 Ford Taurus 757-893-7228