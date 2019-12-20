1.2000 Mazda 626, 1996 Dodge Dakota, looking to trade both for a full size truck, will sell separately 757-709-1483

2.Collection of cast iron Boston terrier and French bulldog doorstops, LF nice shotgun and a pistol 757-787-7506

3.Like new blue couch, no stains, tears, damage $40 894-8451

4.Stove, Laser 730 4,000btu, fan needs work 709-4293

5:LF 12 gauge semi-auto shotgun 710-2618

6.Sony CD player $30 757-505-6783

7.Series of Indian head pennies 1900-1909 $5 each, 4 2009 Lincoln commemorative pennies $5 a set, 1917 Philadelphia penny $10 757-442-4252

8.Navy blue 2 piece living room set $200 757-710-0326

9.3 winter coats, dark green medium $7, men’s medium black w/ zip out lining $10, ladies size 10 quilted down winter coat $10 757-854-0832

10.Small microwave $25, electric pressure washer $30 757-956-0977

11.757-999-0169 Frigidaire fridge

12.LF puppy 710-3285

13.2019 John Deere 22hp lawn tractor 48in cut, $1,200 firm, 17in set of Cooper tires 245-65-17 Honda Pilot rims $150 firm, 1 Hewlett-Packard 4 in 1 copy machine $100 firm 757-710-1490

14.Waterfront property for sale w/ 2 lots of land 442-5009

15.House for rent 4 bed 2 full bath just outside of Parksley $1,000 442-2574

16.1992 Mercury Cougar $2,200, 410 Mossberg pump shotgun $325, Winchester 20g pump $350 894-5713