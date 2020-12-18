1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414

2.2 twin goat babies, 4 months old, great with kids, $50 each 757-710-3192

3.LF 2 bedroom trailer for rent, preferably within $700 range, between Accomac and Parksley 757-709-4697

4.2005 Ford Focus, needs work $750 609-780-4960

5.Kenmore side by side refrigerator, stainless steel, used 2 years 860-841-3939

6.2009 Toyota Camry XLE, 4 door, automatic $4,700 757-694-1704

7.1985 Suzuki 230 4 wheeler, garage kept, excellent condition $2,100, 12 gauge shotguns, willing to trade for a deer rifle 757-894-0196

8.2012 Ford Focus SEL, 3 electric heaters in great shape 757-894-7175

9.Frigidaire smooth-top stove, needs power cord, all burners but the oven works, will broil, not bake $25 757-894-1599

10.2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue w/ low miles, AC, $1,750, Craftsman riding mower 46in, w/ lawn sweeper $600 757-350-5873

11.Friendly male yellow kitten, Free to a good home 757-787-8605

12.3 chihuahua $50 each 757-710-6312

13.Muffler for a 1999 Toyota 4×4 runner, in the box, brand new, 26ft 1969 Sailboat w/ trailer and mast, cabin, cushions, and mahogany wood $1,995 757-894-4917

14.Ladder racks $50, V6 Motor$200 and transmission$200 for a 2002 Van 757-710-1489

15.4 truck tires 285-70-17 $20 for all four, 55gal metal barrel wood stove $50, pull behind dumping utility cart $100 442-2465

16.Poland chainsaw $150 cash firm 757-350-9856

17.3XL New York Yankees reversible coat, 1 side is coach jacket, other side is Letterman jacket style $175 757-709-2337

18.Kitchen set w/ 4 chairs $25, 275gal oil tank $75, giving away 3 color TVs, 20in. 757-678-7483

19.12 plastic working mallard duck decoys, ready to go $50 for all 12 757-787-1574

20.6000watt powerstroke generator, garage kept $500, LF used pickup truck 757-787-8455

21.LF small chest type freezer, LF single mattress, LF pickup of any size, within price range of $600, preferably local to Salisbury, MD 410-422-8973

22.Air Temp 3 ton air conditioning unit $500 442-4496

23.Wine rack, holds 231 bottles, 45in wide, 6ft. 10in. Tall, rosewood and blackened steel $200 665-4932

24.Vintage Polaroid camera 80-A, comes w/ original instruction book $129 obo 757-693-4318