1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414
2.2 twin goat babies, 4 months old, great with kids, $50 each 757-710-3192
3.LF 2 bedroom trailer for rent, preferably within $700 range, between Accomac and Parksley 757-709-4697
4.2005 Ford Focus, needs work $750 609-780-4960
5.Kenmore side by side refrigerator, stainless steel, used 2 years 860-841-3939
6.2009 Toyota Camry XLE, 4 door, automatic $4,700 757-694-1704
7.1985 Suzuki 230 4 wheeler, garage kept, excellent condition $2,100, 12 gauge shotguns, willing to trade for a deer rifle 757-894-0196
8.2012 Ford Focus SEL, 3 electric heaters in great shape 757-894-7175
9.Frigidaire smooth-top stove, needs power cord, all burners but the oven works, will broil, not bake $25 757-894-1599
10.2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue w/ low miles, AC, $1,750, Craftsman riding mower 46in, w/ lawn sweeper $600 757-350-5873
11.Friendly male yellow kitten, Free to a good home 757-787-8605
12.3 chihuahua $50 each 757-710-6312
13.Muffler for a 1999 Toyota 4×4 runner, in the box, brand new, 26ft 1969 Sailboat w/ trailer and mast, cabin, cushions, and mahogany wood $1,995 757-894-4917
14.Ladder racks $50, V6 Motor$200 and transmission$200 for a 2002 Van 757-710-1489
15.4 truck tires 285-70-17 $20 for all four, 55gal metal barrel wood stove $50, pull behind dumping utility cart $100 442-2465
16.Poland chainsaw $150 cash firm 757-350-9856
17.3XL New York Yankees reversible coat, 1 side is coach jacket, other side is Letterman jacket style $175 757-709-2337
18.Kitchen set w/ 4 chairs $25, 275gal oil tank $75, giving away 3 color TVs, 20in. 757-678-7483
19.12 plastic working mallard duck decoys, ready to go $50 for all 12 757-787-1574
20.6000watt powerstroke generator, garage kept $500, LF used pickup truck 757-787-8455
21.LF small chest type freezer, LF single mattress, LF pickup of any size, within price range of $600, preferably local to Salisbury, MD 410-422-8973
22.Air Temp 3 ton air conditioning unit $500 442-4496
23.Wine rack, holds 231 bottles, 45in wide, 6ft. 10in. Tall, rosewood and blackened steel $200 665-4932
24.Vintage Polaroid camera 80-A, comes w/ original instruction book $129 obo 757-693-4318