1.New HP computer $250, 3 ton floor jack $200, LF somebody to haul branches away 757-387-0650

2.LF Seamstress who can make basic lined curtains, possibly pillow and slip covers 980-264-2266

3.LF somebody to help put 2 4×4 poles up for a clothes-line 757-665-6197

4.FREE Upright piano w/ bench, 100 years old, painted cream, in excellent condition 804-937-9733

5.Evinrude Shortshaft 30hp motor w/ tiller arm, stainless steel prop $425 obo, Wood furnace w/ $1,300 worth of duct work, heats 4,000sq.ft., asking $1,250 obo (buyer responsible for removal), Brand new, heavy duty 4in. well auger w/ 33ft of extension pipe $350 obo 757-894-9230

6.4 Firestone truck tires, size LT245-70-r17, over 50% tread 757-387-7174

7.LF 6x12ft Enclosed trailer 757-709-4287

8.Antique singer sewing machine w/ original wooden top table and original sewing machine, pedal and wheel still work, LF somebody with a 4 wheeler to haul pickup truck bed 757-710-5507

9.LF work truck, as cheap as possible 302-519-1311

10.4 truck tires 245-70-17 $50 apiece, dewalt tools, LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

11.Calloway golf club bag $100 obo, Hood for a John Deere riding mower $100, 4 small electric space heaters $8 apiece 757-787-2963