Swap Shop items from Friday, December 15, 2023

1.New, never used hot water heater tall model, 40 gallon electric 240 volt, manufactured by American Water Heater Company. Model #E6N-40H-100 Was purchased 2 years ago, was being ready for install, but never did. Has sat in garage for last 2 years. $320 OBO. 757-789-3058

2. Duck decoy table lamps / (2) 2.75″ thick walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at [email protected]. 1-302-430-4645

3. Table tops for sale, black Formica, in decent shape, with glass table tops. No bases, just the tops. 11 that are 36×30 and 8 that are 24×30 that are $200 for all. 757-710-5451

4. 12 gauge double barrel shotgun, Ithaca really nice shape, $350 OBO. 757-894-6319

5. Ride am alls horse, sold new for $398 at Walmart, only ridden a hand full of times, runs on 12 volt battery, includes charger, like new, makes music and sounds, $75. Vanity with chair and mirrors, paid $250, asking $200, brand new in box. Mens XL biker jacket, leather, $150. 443-880-1331

6. Baseball cards for sale. 757-787-2142

7. LF 3-4 bedroom house to rent in the Accomac area. 757-678-3230

8. Vespa scooter, plenty of power, needs rear tire, asking $1,000 firm. Call 757-710-8324

9. Black 2008 Nissan Sentra. Just under 169,000. Runs good. Asking $2,200 or best offer. Call or text 703-474-6820

10. Quay motorcycle, 200 on off road, tagged and insured, $1,500, less than 400 miles, has some after market parts. Four Michellin tires, 2457517, 4 total, less than 200 miles, all mounted on Jeep Cherokee rims. 2 truck bodies, $300 for the pair, one for a Ford F-150 the other for an S10 or a Ranger, both are aluminum. 757-894-5713

11.Dean Ukulele, $80 obo. Set of 4 used Goodyear Wrangler Radial Tires. Size 235-75-15, $60. Call or text 804-695-7876

12. Looking for 3 bedroom rental, need ASAP. 757-709-0360

13. Antique solid copper ship’s lantern, has all original workings, never been electrified, $500. Antique newspaper boy’s wagon, $200, from Washington DC call The Evening Star. 1987 Chevy Blazer, full size, for the car enthusiast, needs some body work and paint on outside, runs great, not sure about mileage, but has a small 8 cylinder engine, runs fantastic on beach, asking $6,800. 757-442-7452

14. 12 x 12 barn, fixed up for an office, all wired up, $2,000. 757-894-5157

15. LF handyman to come fix a roof before rain. 757-350-0894

16. LF video game collections or video game stuff, collect old and new. 757-709-0509

17. TV cabinet. Bar set with 2 stools and other accessories. Vanity. Call for prices. 757-894-2045

18. Jump box with jumper cables, $55. Poulan Chainsaw, 16 inch, $100. Air fryer, $60. 757-678-6089