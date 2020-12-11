1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414

2.Harley Davidson women’s leather boots, great condition $40, 757-787-7351

3.Large selection of 18in dolls w/ outfits $12 apiece 757-442-3306

4.LF washer for reasonable price 757-505-6886

5.Full size bed $25, dresser for free, 32in flatscreen tv $100 obo 757-678-2854

6.2011 Dodge caravan, tools, clothes 757-894-1521

7.Air Temp 3 ton heating ac unit 757-442-4496

8.2010 Nissan Sentra, pearl white, 757-362-4727

9.3 wheel motorized scooter chair $175 or trade for small chest type freezer, serious inquiries only 757-710-4118

10.Mercury Monterey mini van, Maryland inspected $4,200 443-523-5741

11.LF small engines, either in running order or not, 2-4 stroke, LF old junk push mowers 570-452-7765

12.2009 Toyota Camry XLE, automatic $5,000 firm 757-694-1704

13.Power stroke generator, brand new $500 787-8455

14.410-422-8973 1986 Chevrolet Suburban, 2wd, automatic, $950 OBO, LF pickup, LF Refrigerator

15.Like new twin bed w/ boxspring, mattress, and headboard $250 757-709-2500

16.Nascar jacket, Ryan Newman 12, Reversible, $100 OBO, Set of golf clubs $70 OBO 757-528-6444