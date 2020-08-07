1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.LF above ground pool in good condition for reasonable price 757-999-0083

3.5 drawer Antique Dresser in excellent condition $40, black and silver steamer trunk $30, 1930’s wicker baby carriage $25 Text Only 757-709-8491

4.Washer dryer combo w/ regular hookup $150 757-710-2169

5.4 tires and rims size 255-75-17 $250 obo, Hudson car trailer $1,000 obo, 2003 Jeep Liberty 4wd 757-710-6149

6.LF small desk w/ drawers 757-331-0557

7.Little Rascals scooter chair $500 710-1509

8.LF roofing repairman 757-894-0113

9.30+ pairs of women’s shoes $20, large amount of women’s jewelry $40, queen mattress for single bed $10 757-854-8251

10.42in cut Craftsman riding mower $500 710-2677

11.2 futons, black in color $40 each, wire fencing 300-400ft of fencing $1 per foot, Goodyear Wrangler and Michelin truck tires 265-60-18 & 265-65-20 $40 per tire 757-710-1490

12.LF stand up shower for bathroom 757-607-7643

13.275gal kerosene tank $100, pull-behind lawn sweeper $100 709-9255