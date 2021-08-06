1.1996 4.3 liter V6 engine $300 757-693-1450

2.DESPERATELY LF single story house for rent, preferably in Sommerset County, references available, 6-7ft ladder $15 410-913-7413 serious inquiries only

3.medium/large indoor dog kennel $50 757-678-6834

4.ladies rocker/recliner $50 757-710-8835

5.Mercury Grand Marquis $2,900 443-523-5741

6.19ft galvanized boat trailer $150, 3,500watt Coleman generator $250, FREE set of concrete steps 757-710-8606

7.Vintage glass lamp $100, 2 bar height chairs $40 518-344-8362

8.dog kennel 5ft by 10ft $125, super capacity Whirlpool dryer, in great condition $50 757-469-2223

9.horizontal metal cutting bandsaw, extra blades included $125 757-675-6661

10.LF wooden blocks 6-10in tall, LF 2 inch angle iron 410-430-7128

11.Beanie Babies like new, Pokémon cards 757-709-9874

12.14 t-shirts 3-4xl, long and short sleeve $5 per shirt, 757-919-0001

13.drop leaf dining room table, 1 drop leaf table from Hog Island, 1830-40’s corner cabinet w/ 2 glass doors, raised panels 757-710-9474

14.150pc set of Gold Rim Chinaware in excellent condition, never used $50 757-824-5930

15.All power 32-50watt generator $250 757-894-8001

16,LF somebody to haul 2 couches away 709-4027

17.Dart board, knee scooter, 28 packs of Beef, Chicken, Turkey dog food 757-894-2045

18.complete set of men’s left handed golf clubs 757-694-8332

19.5×8 utility trailer, like new $500 757-442-4925 leave a message

20.TV, vacuum, house phone, LF microwave and sofa 331-2598

21.LF small chest type freezer for reasonable price, LF house trailer for reasonable price 757-894-5700

22.824-0046 LF parts for a 70 Evanrude or Johnson boat