1.LF outdoor dog kennel, call or text 757-710-2591

2.2021 Carry-On 6x16ft landscape trailer w/ tandem axle w/ brakes, 7,000lbs. capacity $2,800 757-710-2359

3.LF basic golf cart in good running condition, no bells or whistles necessary 757-999-0083

4.Large pile of bicycles and parts of all sizes, large sheets of slate used for pool tables 757-414-1393

5.Silk flower arrangements, some have lights 757-824-5755

6.Bedroom dresser w/ detachable mirror, has 8 drawers $25 757-787-7969

7.dog fence $80 757-709-1522

8.LF car port or shed, LF 6×12 utility trailer 607-437-4782

9.Set of TV speakers and TV commercial amp, Secretary cabinet 757-694-8625

10.42in stainless steel range hood $50, stainless double kitchen sink $25, both for $60 757-787-8241

11.lawn sweeper $100 757-709-9255

12.757-665-6279 fresh brown eggs, strawberry plants 50¢ apiece or $5 for a dozen

13.2 teleflex cables, ground pegs 757-787-7268

14.LF All white or all black sofa 757-377-4162