Swap Shop items from Friday, April 5, 2024

1.Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Used golf balls. $50.00 for a bucket full. / Hand held clay bird throwers. One left hand one right hand. $30.00 each. 302-430-4645

2. 2023 Tohatsu 30 HP 4 stroke engine, never used, still in box, $3,000. 2022 New Holland tractor, less than 300 hours, with front end loader and back hoe and 100 inch mower attachment, attachments have never been used, $18,000 OBO, very negotiable. 757-709-9182

3. Electric range, 30 inch, glass top type, works fine, in good shape, $200. Kenmore refrigerator, white in good shape, works fine, $200. Sturdy insulated dog house, $50. Have to come pick up. Please text 757-505-9155

4. LF someone to fix air conditioning in vehicle. 757-709-8091

5. Deep freezer for sale, $40. Antique microwave, $40. 757-505-6326

6. 2008 Honda Odyssey, 197,856 miles, newer belts, windows function, newer tires, strong engine, lights and blinkers function, CD player and radio function, heat works well, no back seats, sliding doors not working, cosmetic dings and blemishes, breaks need replacing soon, transmission needs work, large crack on front window needs replacing, no a/c, leaking oil/fluid. Asking $1,500. Call or text 757-710-8893

7. LF Dodge Magnum sports wagon. 804-366-7516 located in Essex County.

8. LF motor for a 2015 Dodge Ram 5.7 Hemi. LF reliable vehicle to buy, an SUV or truck. Brand new leather couch and love seat, recline on both ends, $1,500. 443-880-1331

9. Pride G Go Traveller Mobility Scooter with 18 volt battery and charger, $450 OBO. 275 gallon oil tank with stand, $75 OBO. (2) 70.5 x 59 inch wide double hung new construction windows by Pella, $250 OBO. 757-678-7483

10. FOUND: Big black dog, looks like a German Shepherd but all black, on Turkey Run Road in Mears, wearing collar, no tag, very friendly. 757-710-1593 if this is your dog.

11. LF furniture in good shape for free. LF electric cooking stove in good shape for free. 757-894-9515

12. LF seed drill to pull behind tractor, 10 foot or smaller. 410-430-7128

13.2 piece white leather sofa and loveseat, asking $1,100. Cast iron bathrub and sink, $75. 757-678-2566

14. 42 inch Troybilt riding lawn mower, needs deck, best offer. 757-442-4453

15. Bar set, two stools and other accessories. TV cabinet. Vanity with two small mirrors and large mirror. Call for prices. 757-894-2045

16. Reclining sofa, leather, power. Four Mickey Thompson classic rock wheels, 16×8 inch. 785-706-3662 in Wattsville