1.LF somebody to tint windows on a vehicle in the Onancock area 609-780-4960

2.2006 Acura RSX, silver w/ rear spoiler $4,000 443-250-1475

3.URGENT LF 2-3bed home/trailer for rent in Accomac County, no pets, non-smoking, Disabled Veteran 518-344-8362

4.LF somebody to mow an overgrown 1/5 residential property in Locustville 757-829-0262

5.4 new 225-10-12 & 225-8-12 Maxxis ATV tires and rims, never been used $250 757-894-3863

6.LF 20in rim for Dodge Ram pickup, LF mobile home for sale to be converted into classrooms 757-442-2744

7.2008 Hyundai Tuscan $4,500 443-523-5741

8.2014 Volvo VNL $13,000 obo 757-894-5046

9.Large Handicap beach chair $950 obo 267-374-6455

10.FREE Pecan wood 757-414-0505

11.LF 48in deck for John Deere riding mower 709-4287

12.LF hood for John Deere LT155 mower 757-377-3689

13.275gal. Oil tank $75 obo, 2 microwaves, TV stand $20 757-678-7483

14.FREE brand new Blue Queen sleep sofa, large antique dining table w/ 8 chairs in okay condition 757-710-0961

15.1782-1799 & 1821-1850 Northampton County personal property tax books, LF mix breed puppy within age range of 8 weeks and 4 months 757-999-0083

16.40gal. Of driveway sealant 757-709-9876

17.757-710-8099 LF puppy or house dog

18.757-710-5451 55gal gas-buddy fuel transfer system, hose, nozzle, etc $100

19.Burn barrels, LF junk appliances and scrap, 757-678-2566

20.FREE sleeper couch, in good condition 302-531-5932

21.824-0046 LF 24×28 rear tractor tire

22.Single wide mobile home in New Church $55k, TEXT 757-894-9446

23.50in deck for John Deere $200 757-302-0257

24.LF motor stand 757-710-4365

25.LF utility trailer, 5×8 preferably 757-414-3863

26.LF appraisal on Various NASCAR items 757-710-1489

27.LF extended cab pickup 757-709-9886

28.4 tires 240-45-19 387-2044

29.LF 2bedroom house or trailer in Exmore to painter 757-505-6979

30.LF used microwave 757-709-8118

31.300gal water tank $150 757-710-7146

32.Queen size box spring and mattress w/ frame $60, sleeper sofa w/ colorful print $150 443-880-1331