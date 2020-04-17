1.2000 Ford F-150 pick up, new tires, brakes, new a/c clutch and pulley , needs a little work $2,250 757-693-1450

2.LF small deep freezer 709-4287

3.LF 1 acre building lot, anywhere except for Greenbackville 757-854-8728

4.FREE Thermidor dual electric oven in good condition 386-986-8134

5.2011 Mercury Marquis, black in color, maintained by Kool Ford $5,000 firm 757-665-6408 call after 6 PM

6.Un-jetted garden tub for free 757-651-9583

7.Set of lawnmower blades for 50in mower 757-894-3196

8.LF chest freezer 694-8882

9.Kitchen white table set w/ 4 blue chairs $40 obo, 1996 Ford 4wd pickup, fully loaded $1,900 obo, pool table w/ all balls 302-519-1311

10.Cabinet/entertainment stand 6ft tall, very heavy, excellent condition $250, 2006 Toyota Scion, small cosmetic damage, American Girl dolls w/ accessories 443-880-1331

11.Cotton wood for duck carvers, beagle puppies, LF pull behind log splitter 209-843-3081

12.Universal toilet tank repair kit, brand new, never used $5, 2 pairs of women’s tennis shoes $8 a pair, 4ft wooden shelf w/ coat rack, painted white $8 854-8251

13.Toro grass cutter $2,000, 2 149 Mustang mowers $800 for both, Residential mower $1,000 443-366-4412

14.200 lawn mower tractor w/ all attachments 757-678-6715

15.1998 Ford Mustang 5 speed 816-400-3923

16.Bounty Hunter quicksilver Metal detector $140 757-350-9856

17.G35 Infinity $4,800 obo 709-2871