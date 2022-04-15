1.Onkyo 7.2 Dolby Atmos av receiver, optima 1080p projector, speakers & other accessories $500 757-710-9283

2.Locally Grown asparagus by the pound at the Occohannock Neck road stoplight in Exmore just south of the Exxon

3.LF outdoor dog kennel 757-710-2591

4.4 mustang tires 5 lugs $200, 2002 Lincoln Town Car $2,500, Stihl chainsaw $200 757-777-2506

5.Cubi exercise pedal machine w/ 7 settings, calorie counter, etc call after 7PM 757-442-7816

6.LF somebody who has a full bench sofa (no pillows) in good condition 757-787-7969

7.PlayStation 4 Pro w/ 1 controller, 5hp pressure washer $150 757-678-3057

8.Leaf blower $50, 757-709-1522

9.LF 2 front tires for a 425 John Deere, 13×5.00-6 757-710-1363

10.727 John Deere mower w/ 54in. Deck, 25hp Kawasaki, extra blades included, $3,500 757-894-3742

11.LF Smart TV 757-894-0113

12.FREE Dog, friendly, housebroken 757-894-1537

13.2004 Mitsubishi Montero 443-289-0103

14.757-665-6279 strawberry plants, fresh brown eggs

15.14ft boat trailer w/ brand new tires $150 757-894-1937

16.pile of bicycles (some good, others not), all sizes, Large sheets of slate for pool tables 757-414-1393

17.LF 3.4 V6 engine for a 2003 Toyota Tundra 757-302-5082

18.Queen size mattress $20 757-694-5099

19.LF complete junk cars and trucks (title or no title, no keys: no problem) willing to pay up to $600 757-201-1521

20.Brand new In-the-box Roku Express $20, claw foot bathtub $125, FREE Upright hair dryer (works on low only) 757-787-7351

21.4pc. Panasonic Bluetooth telephone set w/ base and 3 cordless phones $30 757-331-0472

22.17.5 John Deere mower, 21hp 42in. Deck 757-678-2566

23.LF conversion van or expedition van for volunteer work 410-422-8973

24.pull behind Lawn sweeper 757-709-9255

25.17hp tractor riding mower $450 757-448-7488