1.Pack of 10 face masks $10 665-4862

2.Dell computer w/ keyboard, speakers, cables, and 15in monitor $70 757-442-4427

3.Montgomery Ward chest freezer, works great $125 443-514-0405

4.2000 Ford F-550 dump truck $18,500 obo 443-523-5741

5.2000 Ford F-150 pick up, new tires, brakes, new a/c clutch and pulley , needs a little work $2,250 757-693-1450

6.LF windows for a house 24×56 789-3057

7.LF garden tiller for reasonable price 757-710-8302

8.Numerous paving bricks, red in color 757-787-7969

9.10in craftsman radial saw w/ owners manual $50 757-894-1937

10.Honda welder generator, 18in Grizzly bandsaw 757-894-9385

11.Briggs and Stratton push mower $75 757-999-0169

12.Lf 6ft box scrape in good condition, 800 Ford tractor 710-0810