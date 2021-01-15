1.Eureka Upright vacuum, $20. Color TV, $20. Coffee Maker, $15. 757-331-2598

2. LF 1b1b or studio apartment within 25 mins of Wallops Flight Facility – student intern starting Feb 1st, so any leads would be great! Please text/call (508) 845-0415

3. LF late model car or truck reasonably priced, can need some work. 609-780-4960

4. Looking for good used moped. 757-894-1233

5. Ford 8n tractor with bushhog runs drive, $2500 or trade. Generator 6000 watts runs good, $400. 757-350-5873

6. China cabinet and hutch. 757-894-6483

7. Treemont wood stove insert. Works. FREE You haul. 757-607-6245

8. Hunter ceiling fan with light and remote great condition, $25. 757-695-0402

9. 2 gunstocks to fit 20 gauge browning shotgun $50 5 wire clam baskets along with two vintage culling hammers and an original Willis Wharf oyster sign all for the price of 150 firm or will sell separately, Have an ole 2 man timber cutting saw along with the one man with four foot matching combo, nice for painting on, $50. 757-387-7506

10. 2005 Toyota Prius. Gets excellent gas mileage and still runs good. Recent inspection in September and a new auxiliary battery. Has some body damage in the front left quarter panel. Asking $1,800 or best offer. Please call 710-4242

11. 3 bedroom suits, queen size, with dressers. Oyster tongs, 22 footers. 2 fish tanks. 757-894-6619

12. King size mattress and boxspring set, good condition, $150 OBO. Twin mattress like new, in plastic, hardly used, $50 OBO. 757-787-2616

13. LF generator in excellent condition. 607-437-4782

14. 1998 Ford Expedition high miles runs and drives great $1,900. 443-523-5741

15. Looking for someone to teach Trumpet lessons to youth 8 years old in Accomack County. Please call 757-787-8590 and leave a message.

16. Looking for a bichon frise puppy in Chincoteague, Salisbury, Crisfield and Pocomoke if any one has one for sale please call 410-968-1256

17. Kids bunkbed sets, metal frames and ladder, 6 drawer dresser with mirror, multi color, $125 OBO. 757-709-0466

18. Big pile of metal, come pick it up. Call 757-442-3366 and leave message

19. Bedroom suite, twin bed, dresser and mirror, bedframe headboard footboard, matching desk, ornate, very good condition, $475 OBO. Call or text 757-709-5714

20. Brand new girls bike, Apollo, for a 10 – 14 year old, $40. Convertabench, for sittin’ on, $100. Lightweight carpet cleaner, new in box, $60. 443-880-1331

21. Electric wheel chair, reclines, pretty fancy! $500. 757-331-2624

.