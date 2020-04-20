1.2000 Ford F-150 pick up, new tires, brakes, new a/c clutch and pulley , needs a little work $2,250 757-693-1450

2.LF someone to clean gutters in Onancock area 804-426-1430

3.40pc Favolina Rosebud China set, excellent condition, please text 757-695-0294

4.2007 Ford 500, excellent condition $3,000 obo 757-302-5082

5:MZ 3361G Woods 0 turn mower $2,000 410-726-1250

6:LF 42in deck Pouland riding mower 757-331-4735

7.LF wide water view/ waterfront home, for sale by owner or estate sale 631-405-8390

8.LF furniture 757-710-0967

9.LF bucket seat for 1995-96 Chevy S10, preferably driver side 757-469-4529

10.Deep freezer 3ft by 3ft $75 709-4318

11.LF 6-7ft box scraper, Ford 800 tractor 710-0810

12.Tools for repairing clocks 757-990-9136

13.Kitchen table, rotating chair 824-5389

14.3 blades for 50in cut mower, brand new 757-894-3196

15.1998 750 Kawasaki motorcycle, 20in rims $200 757-694-1417