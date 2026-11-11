Swap Shop items for Wednesday, November 11, 2026

1. 2 garage doors, 7′ high 8′ wide, no scratches, no dents or dings, include motors, $350 apiece OBO. 301-213-6068 in Cape Charles

2. LF furniture for a new apartment in Onancock, living room, kitchen, bedroom. 757-666-9836

3. Hand grinder, Black and Decker, 5 extra grinding wheels, brand new, works perfect, $40. 20 pound propane cylinder, with hose and regulator, $25. Oil filled radiator, great for heating a couple rooms, practically new, $45. 757-665-4868

4. 2 bedroom mobile home for rent. 757-709-9255

5. Never opened in-the-box queen sized adjustable bed frame with remote control, $125. Call 757-647-0155

6. For Sale – HEATERS. 1 Large Fireplace ventless propane heater in working order. 1 smaller one great for a large camp or smaller house. 1 LARGE Electric fireplace. Call for info or text for photos 757-710-8606

7. 2016 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with side-entry power ramp Braun Mobility accessibility package, power driver seat w/ swivel and remote control, 70,000 mi, $30,000 (negotiable). Only driven 1,000 mi since June ’26 purchase from dealer in Richmond, no longer needed. Pride electric mobility scooter for sale, front and rear baskets, oxygen tank holder, good battery and charger. Asking $800 (obo), call 804-847-8820 if interested

8. Upright freezer. 443-667-2363 in Salisbury

9. On Chincoteague Road, found two parts to a motorcycle, call if they are yours. Chairs, $25 apiece. Echo chainsaw with parts, $150, runs, 14 inch bar. 757-894-8118

10. 2000 Oldsmobile Alero, one owner car, 160k miles, runs excellent, $1,500. 757-894-6319

11. 1997 Ford F-150 Lariat, needs transmission, but motor runs good, 4 new tires, call for price. 757-709-9569

12. DeWitt older model radial armsaw on metal table with wheels, $30. 757-787-8528

13. Generator, 5550, 10 HP. 3300 PSI pressure washer. 42 inch Craftsman mower deck. 757-894-3196

14. A grill was accidentally left on the sidewalk in front of the UPS Store at 4 Corner Plaza Monday. It was taken. If you have or know where it is, please contact the owner at 860-402-0232

15. Log splitter, on wheels, electric start, ready to go. Call for price 757-710-8606