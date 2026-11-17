1.Hovaround motorized wheelchair, $400. Like brand new. 757-710-4885

2. FOR SALE – LOG SPLITTER 7.5HP GAS ENGINE 20TON ELECTRIC START ENGINE 6 MONTS OLD $600 OBO. 1 LARGE 58IN WIDE ELECTRIC FIREPLACE HEATS 900 SQ FT LOOKS LIKE REAL FIRE BURNING $500 OBO. 1 PROPANE HEATER VENTLESS SMALLER UNIT HEATS VERY WELL $400 OBO. LOCATED IN EXMORE. CALL OR TEXT 757-710-8606 FOR INFO OR PICTURES

3. LF a free hospital bed with a mattress. Must be clean and in good working condition. Also LF 2 free twin size mattresses. Must be clean and in good shape. Call 757-678-2884

4. Single Family House for rent in Accomac: 4 bedrooms with one bath; all electric; central heat and air; Stove and Refrigerator included. NO Pets. On large lot. Rental cost is $1,600. Rental application required with proof of income. Text messages only to 757-993-0266

5. Tiller, Montgomery Ward, 8 hp, rear tine, self-propelled with reverse, electronic ignition update, reasonable offer can be accepted. 757-710-4876

6. Cordless DeWalt Weedeater, battery powered, with battery, $200. 15 foot Juneau boat, with square transom 7 HP mud buddy Kohler motor, $2,000. 757-753-8426 in Nassawadox

7. 1999 4wd Chevy Blazer, v6, motor and transmission is good, no title, $400, as is. 410-422-8973

8. LF room to rent, preferably in northern Accomack County. 56 year old male, healthy, don’t drink or do drugs. 757-408-1912

10. Toyo Laser 73 heater with tank and stand, $575. Hospital bed, $100. 757-709-9328

11. 2 TVs, 65 inch, $100. 43 inch SmartTV, $120. 757-607-6616

12. Fresh purple potatoes, collards, cabbage, hayman potatoes, sweet potatoes, apples, onions, at 4 corner plaza. 757-694-5786

13. 2002 Chevy Express 1500 van for sale, white in color, great running shape, 298,000 miles and still runs great, $2,800. 757-753-8426

14. LF someone to do yard work, including cutting limbs, trimming, different odds and ends. 757-787-7542

15. Dewitt older model radial armsaw, on metal table with wheels, $30. 757-787-8528

16. LF scrap metal. LF male puppies. 757-678-2566

17. Medical air compressor bed for sale, $200 will take $175 OBO. Call 757-710-3300 after 4:00 PM.

18. Grill was accidentally left on sidewalk in front of UPS store at Four Corner Plaza. If you have or know where it is, please call 860-402-0232

19.Kenmore propane cook stove, $100. 4 golfcart wheels and tires, polished aluminum with black inside, $100. 1977 18 foot Chincoteague scow, $2,600. 757-374-6272

20. Really nice leather jacket with Harley Davidson insignia, large, matching set up chaps, $150. 757-894-3742

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