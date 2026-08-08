Swap Shop Items for Saturday, August 8th, 2026

1.1995 Ford F150 longbed, ran fine when it was parked, may need new starter or solenoid, has brand new battery, can send photos $1,000 obo, call or text 757-709-8419

2.LF All American pressure canners, all sizes, LF canning jars and other canning supplies, LF cast iron pans 856-689-1884

3.NEW 8,000 btu Window AC w/ remote, only used once $125 757-815-1632

4.LF Vehicle 757-710-7735

5.Pitbull puppies 757-815-1597

6.Hyundai Sonata w/ low mileage 757-387-7200

7.6 week old puppies $50 757-709-4171

8.2 9×7 insulated garage doors, 3 weather guard toolboxes, 1 GE washing machine, missing agitator 757-709-4064

9.787-7451 2 patio gravity lounge chairs $25 apiece

10.Dog w/ pen and house, queen size mattress, kitchen table 331-0972 Serious inquiries only

11.4PC dresser set, tan in color $500, LF junk appliances and scrap metal, Bobcat 0 turn mower 7,500 757-678-2566

12.Apple brand watch, brand new, never set up $300 757-387-7842

13.14ft fiberglass MFG boat & trailer, no motor $200, 2 Honda Motorcycles $200 apiece 757-738-8027