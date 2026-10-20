Swap Shop items for October 20, 2026

1.Looking for 1″×4″ boards. 1-757-694-1398

2.Wicker rocking chair, $75. Dining room chairs, wicker back, $75. 757-894-8118

3. Troy-Bilt pressure washer 2800PSI. New hose with 5 tips. Recently serviced, $175. 443-783-3253

4. FLUKE MODEL 77 MULTIMETER, WORKS AS IT SHOULD, BRAND NEW LEADS AND NEW BATTERY, USED DAILY, JUST UPGRADED TO NEWER MODEL, $150 OBO. 757-710-8146

5. Hello everyone! 😊 We are looking for a **2-bedroom house or apartment for rent in Parksley, VA, or the surrounding Eastern Shore area.** We are a married couple with an almost one-year-old little one, and we are hoping to find a nice place where we can settle down, make memories, and build a happy home for our family. ❤👨‍👩‍👧**🏠 IMPORTANT:** The rental must accept a housing voucher. If you know of anything available, have a rental property, or know someone who might be able to help, we would truly appreciate you reaching out! It could make a big difference in helping us find our next home. 📱 **Please call or text anytime!** 757-894-4064 757-709-8419

6. 1930s or 40s toaster, metal wings on side, cord in excellent shape, still works, $50. Cedar shep robes, double door, $150 apiece. 757-993-0926

7. Father and son looking for vintage and man-cave items. From older hunting/fishing items, signs and anything fun and unique to glassware, small furniture, record albums and even vintage jewelry. We like anything old and unique. Call or text 757-692-0351.

8. LF scrap metal and junk appliances will pick up for free. LF 2 male puppies, call 757-678-2566.

9. 1997 GMC DeVille, $1000. 757-709-2578

10. LF ping pong table. Selling a Pilates machine, $35. 703-922-7503 in Accomac

11. Leather sofa, recliner on each end power operated. Chair with an ottoman. 785-706-3662 in Wattsville

12. 28.8k BTU 360 degree heater, brought new, never used, $125. 757-678-2778

13. 2015 Chevy Malibu, burgundy in color, tan interior, $4,500 OBO. 757-350-9830

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