Swap Shop items for January 17, 2024

1.Big capacity power wheel chair, has been used, is broken but could be fixed, if you want to fix come get it free. 757-787-2710 outside Onancock

2. Three 1986 Oldsmobile Cutlas for $4,000. Must buy all three. 757-350-9497

3. Duck decoy table lamps (1) 2.75″thick walnut base, $50 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected]. Clay bird throwers. (2) one right hand one left hand. $30 each. Used golf balls. $1.00 each or $50 for a bucket full. 1-302-430-4645

4. 12 GAUGE CVA SIDE BY SIDE SHOTGUN, 3 IN CHAMBER, PORTED BARRELS, BEAUTIFUL WOOD.EXCELLENT $475.00/OBO 410 GAUGE MOSSBERG PUMP SHOTGUN $425/OBO. L.C. SMITH 12 GAUGE SIDE BY SIDE SHOTGUN, PRETTY WOOD, RARE 28 INCH BARREL, EXCELLENT.$550.00/OBO. 1-757-894-9230

5.

6. Trolling Motor, never been used, it’s saltwater ready, made by Motor Guide. 46 lbs. Thrust 12 volt. Design for transmon mount. Asking for $600. (757)789-5287

7. 4 pieces of antique furniture sold as a group. Old wooden child’s school desk, farm table with drop sides, New England side table with drop sides, Butcher Block, 2×4, heavily used. $300 for all 4. 631-774-3739 in Painter

8. LF someone to do HVAC installation in two mobile homes. 757-710-6176

9. LF handiman for some roof work, have material and nails. 757-350-0894 in Exmore

10. Malik is looking for a free English bulldog. 757-607-6112

11. 2 tickets to the Eastern Shore Community College Oyster Roast on January 26. 757-787-2534

12. Big round kerosene stove, just one year old, too hot for mobile home, paid $150, asking $80. 757-350-1782

13. 2 kerosene heaters, asking $100 apiece, paid over $200, will negotiate. Mazda 3000, 143k miles, v6 automatic, nice truck, 4wd, extended cab, asking $5,000 firm. 2 mens rings, clustered with diamonds, asking $1,600 for the pair, size 9, 14 karat. 757-894-5713

14. LF kitchen wall cabinets. 757-377-3689

15. One heavy duty trailer, strap down, can carry anything, $3,500. Bobcat 773 diesel, roll cage, fiberglass roof, very clean engine, protective blade, $10,500. 757-710-5238

16. Antique vanity. Big TV cabinet. Bar set with two stools & other accessories. 757-894-2045