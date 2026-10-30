Swap Shop items for Friday, October 30

1.Leiman Bros. sandblasting cabinet is a heavy duty standup model up on legs. It has all the accessories included. It has 2 explosion proof lights inside too. the hose, nozzle with extra tips is included too. Located in Bloxom Va. 17574424546

2. Anyone need help with their Hayman Potatoes. 1-757-694-1398

3. Huge multifamily yard sale this Saturday and Sunday at 24528 Front Street Accomac, VA. It’s right down from Accomac Go Glass and across the street from Baptist Bible Church. Lots of baby and children items, furniture, clothing for all ages, appliances and much more. Huge multifamily moving sale. From 7am until 4pm both days. (757)710-8259

4. Fixer upper house for sale in Parksley. 3 bedroom single family home on an acre of land. $80,000.Call or text 757-894-9220

5. LF a free hospital bed with a mattress, must be clean and in good working condition. Also LF a free or reasonable price recliner chair. Call 757-678-2884

6. Remington 700 Muzzleloader with scope needs packing rod only shot a few times asking $275 OBO. Text or call 757-354-8845

7. FS 61″ 2024 bobcat zero turn mower asking $7,500. LF scrap metal and junk appliances will pick up for free. LF 2 male puppies. Call 757-678-2566.

8. Large assortment of VHS and DVD movies, any reasonable offer will be accepted. 757-894-0309 no texting

9. Washer. Dryer. Freezer all for sale and in good working condition. 443-667-2363 in Salisbury

10. LF handyman, remodeling a trailer, someone to hang a door, work on doors, general maintenance. In Atlantic. 757-894-3742

11. FS. 2- 1980 Harley Davidson motorcycles $4,000 ea or $6,000 both. Leave message 757-894-8118, too many spam calls and I erase them

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