Swap Shop Items for Wednesday, June 6, 2024

1. Queen mattress with box spring, $50 / (757) 710 1025

2. 1 horsepower craftsman router, brand new, barely used, w/ 28 bits / (757) 894-0823

3. Ford Maverick 2022, (443) 754-1117

4. Hand made wooden bird feeders and miniature houses / (757) 607-7096

5. L/F Utility trailer in good condition, will settle for 5×10 but would prefer larger, preferred to have a ramp / selling, steel hedge trimmer and a brand new weed eater / $25 each OR $450 for the pair / Sodoma pickup truck, 1999, year old paint job, 16k miles, (757) 894-713

6. Electric dryer, $50 / Minnie Mouse walker, $25 / Weather tech floor mat for Chevy or GMC, $50 / (757) 302-1010

7. L/F kayaks to borrow, rent, or buy / (410) 419-9574

8. Pair of thrush mufflers / USA flag, 9×4.5 feet, $50 / (757) 350-1160

9. L/F Female miniature Pen to mate with male / selling 1983 outboard boat, $1500 / Volkswagon Jetta, $3500 / (757) 6783520

10. Baby bed, no box spring, $10 / (757) 505-6456

11. 18″ brand new chainsaw, (757) 710-8042

12. 4 ducks, for free / oil kerosene tank / (757) 678-3619

13. L/F 55″ projection TV / (757) 505 9234

14. L/F pool pump for SFX 600 / (757) 665 5335

15. 1990 Grand Marquee, $2000 / (757) 710-4245

16. Looking for people to help pack and load moving containers. Paid daily. Call 606 748 6459. Near Parksley. Must have transportation.

17. Weather Guard Aluminum Diamond Plate Silver Lo-Side Box Good Condition $200 / 17″ Tire’s w/ Factory Rims came off 3/4 ton Chevy / Good Condition $350 / 2 Dressage saddles 17 1/2in, $195 ea, VGC Bridles, Pads, Blankets etc. best reasonable offer for other horse tack. / 757-824-4555

18. LF A MERIT POWER WHEEL CHAIR THAT HOLDS A PERSON UP TO 400lbs. MUST BE CLEAN AND IN GOOD WORKING CONDITION. CALL 757-693-0720

19. 4104307128 / Looking to buy a Dire Straits CD..Brother in Arms..and Jonny Cash CASH thank you

20. LF A FREE CHIHUAHUA PUPPY. WILL HAVE A VERY GOOD HOME. CALL 757-693-0720

21. 7573872114 / Looking for a 5×8 utility trailer