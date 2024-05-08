Swap Shop Items for 5/8/2024

A BLACK AND TAN ROTTWHILER HAS BEEN FOUND ON NANDUA ROAD IN PUNGOTRAGUE. NO COLLAR AND NOT FIXED. CALL 757-442-5640 OR 757-710-1778

1. 1999 Jeep Cherokee, $1250, (540) 525-8846

2.

3. 2009 Harley Davidson Sportster 883, 5400 miles, chrome pipes, $3500, (757) 824-6193

4. L/F Instrument cluster for 70s model Ford Thunderbird, will buy whole vehicle if needed, (757) 350-0174

5. Free tanning bed, (757) 710-1350

6. L/D reasonably priced mini van or SUV, (757) 815-1389

7. Steel Whirlpool fridge with ice maker, like new, $1200, (757) 350-1972

8. Boat, rides 5 people, $1700 / Rogue bass guitar, $500, (757) 678-3520

9. 2008 Toyota Corola, 175k miles, good condition, (757) 665-5009

10. Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base. $50 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Used golf balls.$40 for a 2.5 gallon bucket full. / Hand held clay bird throwers.(2) one left hand one right hand.$30 each. 3024304645

11. 7579901120 / looking for a set of side tool boxes for a 2001 ford ranger thanks

12. 7576523852 / Maytag dryer and Hotpoint washing machine $150 for pair in good working condition.

13. 18 years young &’ Lf side-work. Gutter cleaning / Trench digging / Boat cleaning / Buoy Scraping &’ painting / Item removal / Destruction / Dog walking. You got work? I’ll take it in my free time. (757)-990-5891

14. FOR SALE / Two Brand New in the box 8000 BTU Window AC units 120 Volt. Both have remote controls./ Manufacturer Warranty, Make your best offer. No low ballers. Located in Exmore / FOR SALE / StarCraft 16ft V hull boat painted camo. No Leaks, flotation in seats. Great flounder fishing boat no motor I had a 30hp Johnson on it for years./ Motor was stolen, / Have title to boat. Trailer with it. Asking $1000 OBO / Located in Exmore / FOR SALE / Large Craftsman Electric 120 v ac band with blade saw. on stand $150 OBO / Located in Exmore / Call 757-710-8606

15. Looking for a used refrigerator to put in my garage at a reasonable price. Can call 757-387-2092 at anytime!!

16. Onancock : looking for someone to install 10 panels of 6 ft x 8 ft stockade fencing. Have all the materials

and will also pay for auger rental. If interested text (203) 231-4632

17. Onancock multiple properties : looking for handy man to do miscellaneous jobs ( painting, fencing, carpentry, power washing and other jobs)…. If interested please text me (203) 231-4732

18. Older 42″ craftsman riding mower. Well maintined but steering is loose. $250/obo. Three person outdoor freestanding porch swing with red cushions $40. Twin metal trundle bed frame $35. Call 757-442-2465.

19. 3024304645 / Used golf balls. $50 for 350 Balls.

20. Farm fresh eggs dozen $4

Taking orders for red sexlink hens laying eggs $9 per bird.

If you purchase 10 or more I will throw in a bag of feed. Located in new church. 757-894-9719

21. Large indoor dog kennel asking $80 obo call or text 7576786834