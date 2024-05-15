Swap Shop Items for 5/15/2024

1. Motorcycle jacket, 2XL, $125 – (757) 678-6089

2. Kerosene heater, new / Camper shell, 6×5, (757) 387-2044

3. Antique grand table, 4 chairs, $400 / LF clean pine needles in bulk – (757) 709-4409

4. 2006 Crisis 300 / 2002 Acrid / 2006 Suburban / (757) 350-9849

5. 2007 Grand Caravan, $3200, (757) 709-0555

6. Coal/Wood stove, $100, (757) 710-4924

7. L/F 2-4 tires for Chevy Silverado, reasonably priced, (757) 787 2562

8. L/F a dog, (757) 694-5996

9. 4 tickets + tailgate pass to Cape Charles Chamber Fest Saturday the 18th, $250 for the bundle, (757) 710-8419

10. FREE tanning bed, works well, (757) 710-1350

11. L/F 3 bedroom home/apartment in Accomac, (757) 694-8852

12. Skil circular saw, 2.3 horsepower, great condition, $35.00. Ryobi orbital sander w/dust bag, great condition $35.00. Diamond plate single-lid tool box for full-size truck $60 OBO. Call or text 757-710-5943. Can send pictures upon request.

13. 7579901120 / looking for a set of side tool boxes for a 2000 ford ranger pickup and also looking for a gas

mini tiller for a garden

14. Used Kenmore 5 cu ft commercial grade freezer. Good condition, running and works great.

Measures 27″ x 24″ x 34″ tall. Asking $125.00 for it. Located near Parksley. 7576654597

15. i have a 2011 Honda interstate 1300 motor cycle 4,600 miles garage kept asking 6,900.00 obo can text pictures call 757-710-2385 thanks

16. 7577100132 / Bassinet like new.. $60 / Play pen like new..$50 / Jigsaw puzzles 1000 pieces..$5 each

17. Gravely walk behind tractor with wagon/cart, Auger plow for garden, post hole, bush planting ext! Bush Hog, Snow/Dirt plow. Everything works good!$950.00 OBO 757-894-1368

18. Duck decoy table lamps. (2) Walnut base. $50 each. can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Used golf balls. $50 for 300 plus balls. / Hand held clay bird throwers. One left hand one right hand. $30 each.

19. 7577099518 / LF Ford 300 inline 6 engine.

20. 7577103423 / BEAR TREK 380 CROSSBOW YEAR OLD SHOT LIGHTLY ASKING $150.00

21. 2 piece white leather couch + love seat, brand new, must go, $800 / Antique Cast Iron Bathtubs + sink / L/F scrap metal + junk appliances, pickup for free, (757) 678-2566