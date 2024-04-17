Swap Shop items, April 17, 2024

1 Box TV, nothing wrong with it, Any reasonable offer will be accepted, 7576783619

2 Stein weed eater, straight shaft, $100 (758) 678-6250

3 Trubuilt walk behind lawnmower, new, (757) 710-8042

4 8000 BTU air conditioner, $45, small microwave, $25, 4435340662

5 Craftman17HP engine for a lawnmower, good condition, AND wheel, fell off a trailer,$5-$10 (757) 505- 6783

6 Ford F150, suicide doors, 2007, 1/2 ton, full size, tagged in Delaware, needs work, $850 (320)519-1311

7 Shed, 8×12 $2500. (757) 894-4253

8 Person will be nurse aid, (757) 695-5996

9 Vanity, w/ 2 small mirrors, 1 large mirror, TV cabinet, bar set, 2 stools, other accessories, 7578942045

10 L/F mens 26″ single speed bike, something old school, (757) 710-6779

11 LF nursing aid, light duty and care, (757) 350-0677

12 Camper shed for Chevy SW, (757) 387-0856

13 7577100132, Bassinet like new, Wipe warmer, 1000 piece puzzles

14 7577877351, Original antique door, raised moldings, original hardware. I can send pics. Also, antique doorknob collection, brass and bronze-cast designs, 30 pieces.

15 3024304645, Duck decoy table lamps.(2) Walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected] / Used golf balls.$40.00 for a bucket full. / Hand held clay bird throwers.(2) one left hand one right hand. $30.00 each.

16 Need company or contractor to install steel entry and mid view storm door 32 by 80 on a single wide trailer in Painter. 757 414 0074 leave message

17 Dog lost on Airport Dr melfa black and brown Sheppard very friendly if found please call Nick at 7577098246 thank you

18 7578243252, GREENWORKS 2000 PSI/1.2 GPM ELECTRIC PRESSURE WASHER FOR SALE-$125. USED A COUPLE OF TIMES.

19 L/F LATE MODEL CARS & TRUCKS REASONABLY PRICED WILL ALSO CONSIDER NON-RUNNING CAR SITTING IN YARD CALL OR TEXT PICS TO 757-993-0490

20 7577098949, Hello, I am looking for a working Push Mower or a low price working riding mower.

21 Brown eggs for sale, 30 eggs $10, 12 eggs $4

Stainless steel wheel simulators 8 lug front and back wheels $100

Aluminum diamond plate tool box for a full size truck $75

Located in new church. Delivery is possible. Cell 757-894-9719