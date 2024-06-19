Swap Shop Items 6/19/2024

1. Looking to re-home 9 month old puppy, his name is Oreo, he is housebroken, asking $350 , (757) 694-8351

2. 4 year old Craftsman zero-turn mower, 50 inch cut, $2500 / 1999 f150, 27000 miles, camper shell on back / 2 pole saws $125 each / (757) 894 5713

3. 2012 mustang, supercharged, black, 42000 miles, asking $10k OBO, (757) 709 0343

4. Four 55 gallon metal drums, $25 each, (757) 894 0823

5. 12000 BTU portable AC unit, $75 / living room table/chairs set, $75 / brand new loveseat in box, $150 / (410) 710 1025

6. Teeter brand inversion table, like new, $150, (757) 710 1025

7. Grandmother clock, 40 year old, handmade with love, $300 OBO, located in Exmore, (757) 666 9627

8. L/F free English Bulldog puppy, (757) 505 9234

9. 2014 VW Jetta, $3500 / 1983 outboard boat $1500 / Engine horse $16 used once / (757) 678 3520

10. 5 way folding ladder, aluminum, (302) 381 8037

11. Galvanized boat trailer for 18-19 foot boat, $200 / tires, size 265, $75 / (410) 234 0236

12. New weed eater, check valve light on, cheap fix, $25 / 2000 PSI pressure washer, $25 / (757) 694 1332

13. L/F mens 26″ aluminum single speed bike, (757) 710 6779

14. Tricycle, $300 / Peavy bass guitar $500 / L/F female Doberman Pincher to mate with male / (757) 777 2506

15. L/F someone to do lawn maintenance, (757) 709 9245

16. 7576668622 / 2 propane tanks for grilling $25. 3 catalogue on guns. $30.

17. 7578946684 / 2 side box toolboxes currently on full size f150 excellent condition w/ keys $150 for both . Ladder rack currently on Long bed F150 custom made $100 .New construction window still wrapped never installed $75. Call or test anytime if no answer please leave a message.

18. 7579991664 / Treadmill PRO-FORM crosswalk 375E / $200.00 OBO 757-999-1664

19.FOR SALE: / TEMPS IN THE 90’S THIS WEEKEND. / 8000 BTU Energy Efficient Window AC 120Vac. New in the box with MFG Full Warranty. Remote controlled, can also be controlled with a smartphone. $350 OBO Cash Only. / FOR SALE: / Ham Radio for mobile. I bought it years ago for my son. Never used was more interested in video games. make an offer above $250 / Call 757-710-8606

20. 7579991664 / PRO-FORM crosswalk 375E / Treadmill in excellent condition not much time on it $200.00 or BO

21. Looking for a 20′ tent or 2 10′ tents with removable sides for a non-profit. Call 757 710 4352 and ask for Betty.

22. LF A POWER WHEEL CHAIR WITH THE WEIGHT LIMIT OF UP TO 450lbs. MUST BE CLEAN AND IN GOOD WORKING CONDITION. ALSO LF A WIDE MANUEL WHEEL CHAIR THAT CAN HOLD A PERSON UP TO 450lbs. ALSO MUST BE CLEAN AND IN GOOD WORKING CONDITION. CALL 757-693-0720